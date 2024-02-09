Clarion Ledger exclusive: JSU president reveals plans and goals to grow and improve the HBCU

With a clear vision and determination, Jackson State University President Marcus Thompson said in an exclusive interview Thursday with the Clarion Ledger that he is ready to lead Jackson State University toward a brighter future.

Since 2000, JSU has had seven presidents including those who served in an interim role. They all came forward with their plans they felt would push JSU forward. So, what will make Thompson's presidency different?

He said his approach is to focus on “customer care, infrastructure and bridge-building” in the coming months, while building off the "success" of his predecessors.

“As the 13th president, I stand on the shoulders of every president that has come before me. With leadership, I think we take something from where it is and continue to move forward. Great things happened under each administration,” Thompson said. “For me, my leadership will be focused on doing what's best for Jackson State University. And I believe every president would say that.”

Jackson State University President Marcus Thompson, in office for just over 70 days, says he sees himself as a servant leader while discussing his position at JSU on Thursday. When considering his vision for JSU, Thompson prefers to hear from all stakeholders in the university to form that vision.

Customer Care

Thompson said since he has assumed the role as president on Nov. 27, he has hit the ground running. He said he is keeping initiatives in mind that will give students — the "North Stars" of his administration — a “quality” educational experience. He said he wants JSU students to receive that educational experience while prioritizing campus safety.

When Thompson took the reigns, he not only faced some public backlash regarding his path to presidency but also questions pertaining to the October 2023 death of JSU student, Jaylen Burns.

During a Nov. 30 welcoming ceremony, Thompson did not answer many questions about Burns' death, stating it was an ongoing investigation. But he did acknowledge that increasing security on campus was one of his early priorities.

In January this year, there have been 12 homicides reported in Jackson. Of those 12 murders, four were committed on the same day. At least five victims were under the age of 25.

Thompson said he believes crime can play a factor in prospective students determining if they want to enroll at Jackson State or not. Aware of this concern, he said he is working to ensure the safety of students on campus.

“I've been working very closely with our campus Chief of Police Herman Horton … we meet regularly to discuss that issue,” Thompson said. “We've talked about enhancements as far as adding more cameras, we’ve added 11 additional officers and we've added more lighting to address blind spots on campus.”

“We have also been working to collaborate with Capitol Police and the Jackson Police Department, because it takes all of us working together to accomplish these goals. We will continue to work toward making our campus even more safe than it is.”

Infrastructure

Jackson State University President Marcus Thompson shares his vision and plans for the university in Jackson on Thursday.

A shortage of housing and an aging water system has also contributed to declining enrollment numbers at JSU, Thompson said.

“(Infrastructure) has been something that's been ongoing through each administration, but it’s really about prioritizing those things,” Thompson said.

He said he plans to improve the campus’ infrastructure and facilities by focusing on recruiting students, starting fundraisers and working alongside the state legislature.

According to data released by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, student enrollment at JSU was 6,921 in fall 2020. And during a time when some universities struggled to recruit and retain students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JSU enrollment numbers increased to 7,080 in fall 2021.

But in the past two years, the university has seen a decline in enrollment — 6,906 in fall of 2022 and 6,564 in the fall of 2023.

To get enrollment numbers moving in an upward trajectory, Thompson said he and JSU’s director of facilities have already started the process of seeking funds from the legislature to renovate one of the women’s residence halls, Whiteside McAllister.

The female dormitory has been offline since 2021 due to maintenance failures and equipment that needs to be repaired. He said the roughly 600-bedspace dorm hall is anticipated to change into a suite-style apartments, allowing for the accommodation of an additional 300 bedspaces.

Thompson also said that JSU is also asking for funds to build a new residence hall. In addition to these requests, He said the university is renovating a space called “One University Place” which is a mixed space that has retail on the first floor and residences upstairs. This will add another estimated beds.

“We've been aggressively tackling those issues and continuing to assess things each day because it's so critical for enrollment,” Thompson said.

Bridge building

Jackson State University President Marcus Thompson shares his vision for infrastructure, customer care and

Going into this legislative session, Thompson said he has “very high hopes” that the proposal plan will pass. He referenced how the university received approximately $15 million in legislative funding last year mainly for repairs and renovations as a focal point.

“Over the past few years, I've noticed that our legislature has really done a good job of funding. I have all the confidence in the world that they will continue to do that," Thompson said. "We've been in very close communications, and they understand our needs. I know they want Jackson State to be successful, so I have no doubt that they will do the best they can to fund our needs and our requests.”

Thompson said to get plans into motion it requires a “comprehensive” approach where all stakeholders are sharing a vision to keep Jackson State as a “world-class institution.”

“Jackson State is a very family-oriented environment, very close-knit. And we are an institution that’s able to meet so many needs. Wherever you are in your life, Jackson State is able to grab hold of you and meet your needs,” Thompson said. “We are a jewel right here in the heart of Mississippi in Jackson.”

