Clarion Ledger refreshes comic lineup based on reader input, changing tastes

As a child, comics amused me as they do many kids. Not sure why, but Hagar the Horrible resonated most. I also spent hours doodling smart-aleck versions of Garfield when I should have been doing something else.

And who didn't love Snoopy and all the Peanuts characters?

As I got older and found my way into this business, I learned that the comic pages were personal. A strip that didn't sing to me, spoke to others. Such is the unique connection that comics bring to readers.

In a previous journalism post, I was responsible for working closely with the syndicates that provide the comics and puzzles. Once or twice a year, I would meet with the big syndicates that distribute the comics — mainly King and Andrews McMeel.

I looked forward to their pitches and learning what was new in that world. I remain good friends with now-retired Ron O'Neal, formerly of Andrews McMeel.

We bonded over queso and talk of Bill McClanahan and his iconic editorial cartoons of the long defunct Southwest Conference.

Mark Konradi is executive editor of the Clarion Ledger and Hattiesburg American newspapers.

Those meetings and pitches were important because readers change, and so do their interests. Every once in a while, we adjust our offerings to reflect the times.

On Jan. 15, The Clarion Ledger and clarionledger.com will roll out a fresh lineup of daily and Sunday comics. The new comic offerings are launching across the larger USA TODAY Network.

Our readers will find some old favorites and new funnies. And, if you're a devout comics reader, I'm sure some of the latest offerings will become favorites with time.

The beauty of this form of reader content is that it survived by embracing change.

Thank you for supporting our local newsroom as we make some changes.

Why the shift? Reader input helped drive changes

Our comics' page remodel was influenced by seeking fresh input from our audience. We took the time to survey readers across the nation and acted upon what we learned. We continuously evaluate our content and how to best serve our audiences. Comics have historically evolved to reflect the culture and tastes of the times.

These changes do not impact the Clarion Ledger subscription rates. We will offer the same comics in our eNewspaper, which also offers additional news and sports coverage.

Our readers can find loads of additional comics by visiting clarionledger.com/comics.

When will these changes take place?

On Jan. 15, The Clarion Ledger and clarionledger.com will debut its new lineup of daily and Sunday comics. The first Sunday of the new lineup will be Jan. 21.

We will still devote four pages to comics each Sunday and one page each day.

The good news: Our beloved soldier and red-bearded Viking are sticking around

Old daily favorites such as Beetle Bailey, Garfield, Hagar and Blondie are sticking around. Also remaining in the lineup are popular strips such as Pearls Before Swine and Dennis the Menace among many more.

Others daily strips that won't change include Jump Start, For Better or For Worse, Crabgrass, Crankshaft, Baby Blues and Zits.

Here are the Sunday classics that will remain: For Better or For Worse, Baby Blues, Crabgrass, Garfield, Zits, Hagar, Jump Start, Beetle Baily, Crankshaft, Foxtrot and Blondie.

What's new?

Some daily classics are returning. Those include Peanuts, Family Circus and Marmaduke. We are also adding the following to the daily lineup: Pickles, Ziggy, Non-Sequitur, Luann, Baldo, Frank & Ernest, and Born Loser.

Here are the Sunday strips being added: Family Circus, Dennis the Menace, Peanuts, Pickles, Pearls Before Swine, Ziggy, Marmaduke, Non Sequitur, Luann, Baldo, Frank & Ernest and Born Loser.

What's changing?

A few daily strips are going away. Those include: Prickly City, Take it from the Tinkersons, Betty, Close to Home, Arlo and Janis, B.C., Snuffy Smith, Wizard of Id, Shoe, Judge Parker, Dustin and Mark Trail.

Here are the Sunday strips leaving: Dustin, Doonesbury, Wizard of Id, Sit Tight, B.C., Arlo and Janis, Take it from the Tinkersons, Judge Parker, Close to Home, Shoe, Snuffy Smith, Prickly City and Hi and Lois.

Get to know these cultural legends

In an upcoming edition, we're explaining the evolution of the observations, themes and outstanding art in this newspaper's comic strips. The comics over the years have grown, changed and impacted our society, from war to love to pets and changing political norms.

In the coming weeks, we will help you connect with our comic artists through profiles that give readers a behind-the-ink look at some of these cultural legends.

In future editions, profiles are planned on Jeff Keane, author of The Family Circus, and Jim Borgman of Zits, Dean Young of Blondie and Brian Crane of Pickles.

Mark Konradi is Executive editor of the Clarion Ledger and the Hattiesburg American. He can be reached at mkonradi@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Clarion Ledger adapts comics to changing tastes, launches new lineup