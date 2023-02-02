Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CU6) shareholders have earned a 20% return over the last year

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) shareholders have seen the share price descend 14% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 20%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Clarity Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue by 102% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 20% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Clarity Pharmaceuticals. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Clarity Pharmaceuticals shareholders have gained 20% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 5.0% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Clarity Pharmaceuticals is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

