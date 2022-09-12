Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (ASX:CU6) Profit Outlook

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. On 30 June 2022, the AU$165m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$24m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Clarity Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Pharmaceuticals analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$93m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 57% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Clarity Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Clarity Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

