Clarivate Introduces Next Generation Insights Platform with Cortellis Generics Intelligence

LONDON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of Cortellis Generics Intelligence™ to enable generics companies and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturers to make timely and more informed data-driven decisions as they seek to drive business growth, identify new markets, products and partners, defend market share and more. The modern, intuitive platform enables sourcing, business development, portfolio and intellectual property teams within an organization to make data-driven decisions – all from a single application.

Cortellis Generics Intelligence powered by Clarivate Research Intelligence Cloud replaces and enhances the well-known Newport platform from Clarivate. It includes new intuitive search capabilities together with expertly curated data on market performance, patents and litigation, and manufacturers to assist finished dose manufacturers, API manufacturers, and pharmaceutical marketers in their pursuit to successfully launch generic drugs and maintain a steady supply chain.

This comprehensive database collates crucial market, API, and patent data, including sales and consumption data, product launches, company information, Paragraph IV patent challenges, API suppliers' regulatory filings and more. With seamless connectivity to the broader Cortellis suite of life science intelligence solutions, researchers will have comprehensive access to high-quality drug development, clinical trial, deal-making and regulatory intelligence.

Keith Collier, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Clarivate said: "The generics industry is extremely competitive with a high degree of uncertainty and complexity in bringing a drug to market or identifying APIs with the most market potential. All teams within a company are involved in making decisions that will ultimately impact their company's achievements and risk making the wrong decision based on partial data. Cortellis Generics Intelligence is the most comprehensive source of market performance, patent and manufacturing data, allowing generics and API companies to easily connect the dots between key areas of intelligence, so they can validate their strategy with the assurance they haven't missed any critical considerations. Ultimately, this will allow them to quickly shift from market research and assessment to actually implementing their strategic priorities."

According to The Centre for Medicines Research (CMR) International, over the next seven years, 114 products are predicted to lose exclusivity and become generic within the U.S. ― 8% of which are currently blockbuster products1. This number is scheduled to increase each year from now until 2022. Due to high demand within the blockbuster space, selecting the right drug for investment requires precision. The number of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) final approvals granted by the FDA to Indian- and U.S.- headquartered companies saw a marked decrease in 2018, further supporting the need to identify the right drugs for investment to ultimately secure ANDA approval2. In addition, the number of products exposed to Paragraph IV challenges in the U.S. has continued to rise over the past four years3, indicating that more companies are looking to launch generic drugs around the world, which heightens competition. Similar dynamics are in play in other major markets around the world. These points reinforce the need for greater accuracy early in the generics lifecycle to develop a validated launch strategy and identify less promising portfolio candidates earlier - enabling the most effective use of time and resources.