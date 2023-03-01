Clark Atlanta baseball player identified as 20-year-old shot, killed outside Catholic center

Clark Atlanta University confirmed a man shot and killed near campus was a student and college baseball player for the school.

Police found 20-year-old Jatonne Sterling shot to death in the parking lot of the LYKE House Catholic Newman Center on Beckwith Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities Channel 2 Action News that they believe Sterling knew his killer and was shot during an escalated dispute.

Investigators have spoken with several people who they believe may have information about what happened.

Sterling, originally from Chicago, was a sophomore on the CAU baseball team.

“Clark Atlanta Athletics send its condolences to Jatonne Sterling’s family and friends. Gone too soon. Please keep Jatonne’s family in your prayers,” CAU Athletics said in a statement on Facebook.

Authorities have not provided any information regarding the shooter’s identity. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Atlanta Police or 911.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at LYKE House Catholic Newman Center.

