Clark Atlanta University President to Serve as Panelist During "CONNECT LIBERIA: Winning in Education During COVID-19" Webinar on Dec. 9

Clark Atlanta University President to Serve as Panelist During "CONNECT LIBERIA: Winning in Education During COVID-19" Webinar on Dec. 9

Clark Atlanta University President to Serve as Panelist During "CONNECT LIBERIA: Winning in Education During COVID-19" Webinar on Dec. 9

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2020

The panel discussion with University Consortium for Liberia and the Liberian Consulate in Georgia focuses on e-learning and technology transfer strategies

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University President, George T. French Jr., Ph.D. has been selected to participate in the second "CONNECT LIBERIA" Africa Webinar Series entitled "Winning in Education During COVID-19."

Clark Atlanta University &#10;One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University)
Clark Atlanta University One Exceptional University! (PRNewsfoto/Clark Atlanta University)

Hosted by the University Consortium for Liberia (UCL) in collaboration with the Liberian Consulate in Georgia, the event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. EST. Participants in the virtual online panel discussion, which is free and open to the public, will explore Liberia's e-learning transformation and Liberian student success stories. Additionally, guests will share their strategies and successful outcomes achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the "CONNECT LIBERIA" Webinar is to identify new and innovative ways to collaborate and determine how the UCL and the broader community can help support Liberia's efforts to enhance teaching and learning in the current and post-COVID-19 environment.

Hosting the event is the Honorable Cynthia L. Blandford, President and Board Chair of University Consortium for Liberia (UCL) and Honorary Consul Republic of Liberia, Georgia. Moderators include Dr. Cheryl Davenport Dozier, President Emeritus of Savannah State University and UCL Board Member, and Dr. Saki T. Golafale, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Kennesaw State University and UCL Board Member and Scholar.

The High-Panel e-Learning guests include:

  • Dr. George T. French, Jr., President, Clark Atlanta University

  • Reverend Dr. Julius S. Nelson, Jr., President, University of Liberia

  • Dr. Susan Ogletree, Director, Center for Evaluation and Research Services, Georgia State University

  • Dr. Michael L. Best, Professor, Sam Nunn School of International Affairs and School of Interactive Computing, Georgia Tech

  • Dr. Layli Maparyan, Executive Director, Wellesley Center for Women

Additionally, H.E. Professor Ansu D. Sonii, Sr., Minister of Education, Republic of Liberia has been invited to deliver the keynote address on e-Learning in Liberia. H.E. George S.W. Patten, Sr., Liberia's Ambassador to the USA, Embassy Republic of Liberia, Washington, D.C., will offer special remarks. UCL Scholars from the participating educational institutions will also join the webinar for a "UCL Student Success Panel" to discuss their success stories and their educational journeys.

Clark Atlanta University has earned national recognition as a leader in dealing with the challenges of operating a university during the rapidly-changing pandemic. Before the 2020-21 academic year began, Clark Atlanta University's President, Dr. George T. French, Jr., led his executive leadership team in making the difficult decision to fully move to remote learning. With African American communities suffering a higher rate of infection and death, Dr. French felt an even greater moral responsibility to keep students, faculty and staff safe by implementing a comprehensive plan rooted in science and medical expert advice.

Participants are encouraged to register for free online at https://bit.ly/2KX4LeO.

About Clark Atlanta University
Clark Atlanta University was formed with the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College, both of which hold unique places in the annals of African-American history. Atlanta University, established in 1865 by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African-Americans. Clark College, established four years later in 1869, was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African-American student population. Today, with nearly 4,000 students, CAU is the largest of the four institutions (CAU, Morehouse College, Spelman College and Morehouse School of Medicine) that comprise the Atlanta University Center Consortium. It is also the largest of the 37-member UNCF institutions. For more information, please contact Jolene Butts-Freeman at (404) 880-8000 or jbutts-freeman@cau.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clark-atlanta-university-president-to-serve-as-panelist-during-connect-liberia-winning-in-education-during-covid-19-webinar-on-dec-9-301186959.html

SOURCE Clark Atlanta University

Latest Stories

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • 'Havana syndrome' likely caused by directed microwaves - US report

    The US report is the latest attempt to explain a mystery illness that affected diplomats in Cuba.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become US president

    California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a US president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Mr Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalised. Although it's been apparent for weeks that Mr Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. "It is a legal milestone and the first milestone that has that status," Mr Foley said. "Everything prior to that was premised on what we call projections."

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • California wildfires: 1,000 firefighters battle to curb blazes as ‘less than third contained’

    Around 25,000 people have already been forced from their homes after blaze broke out on Wednesday

  • Turkey in weekend lockdown with coronavirus cases at record highs

    Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. The daily death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/35LkG8h rose to a record high of 196 on Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,705. Opposition politicians have expressed scepticism however about whether the official death toll reflects the true picture in the country of 83 million people.

  • South Korea tightens restrictions amid COVID spike

    South Korea will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital and surrounding areas, health officials said on Sunday (December 6) amid the country's largest wave of coronavirus infections in nine months. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 631 new cases as of midnight on Saturday (December 5), the largest daily tally since a peak in February and early March. Despite seeing initial success through steps including aggressive contact, nearly a month of triple-digit daily infections has brought South Korea's total to more than 37,500 with 545 deaths. On Sunday Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the country was in a "very dangerous situation" that is on the verge of expanding into a "nationwide pandemic". Under measures starting on Tuesday (December 8), gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited, gyms and karaoke bars must close, religious services must be online or by broadcast and stricter attendance limits will be placed on school classes. Many of the recent cases are centered on Seoul and Sunday's rule change is in addition to unprecedented curfews that came into effect in the capital on Saturday, where most establishments now have to close at 9pm and public transport has been cut back by 30% in the evenings.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • The UK is reportedly granting a record '5 passports a minute' to Hong Kong residents

    The UK Passport Office this year has issued a record number of British National (Overseas) passports to residents of Hong Kong, says a report.

  • Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 surges

    California's two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket will be under stay-at-home orders by Sunday night as the COVID-19 pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous U.S. state, officials said. Designed to kick in when intensive care units in any of five regions have little remaining capacity, the order affecting Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will close bars, hair salons and barbershops, and allows restaurants to remain open only for takeout and delivery service. The shutdowns, which go into effect at 11:59 pm Sunday, are triggered by an order announced Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

  • Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

    An influential Saudi prince launched a bitter attack on Israel at a regional conference, drawing retorts from the Jewish state's foreign minister who addressed the gathering virtually. The row erupted months after the UAE and Bahrain broke decades of Arab consensus by normalising ties with Israel, a move condemned as a "stab in the back" by Palestinians. Prince Turki al-Faisal, a Saudi former intelligence chief who is said to be close to the country's top leadership, reiterated strong support for the Palestinian cause in a fiery presentation to the Manama Dialogue security forum. In unusually blunt language, he accused Israel of depicting itself as a "small, existentially threatened country, surrounded by bloodthirsty killers who want to eradicate her from existence". "And yet they profess that they want to be friends with Saudi Arabia," he said. He described the Jewish state as a "Western colonising power" and outlined a history of forcible eviction of Palestinians and destroyed villages. Palestinians were held "in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations - young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice," he said.

  • EPA says flood control project not subject to previous veto

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not object to a revised proposal for a massive flood-control project to pump water from parts of the Mississippi Delta, a regional administrator for the agency says. On Oct. 16, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a draft of a new environmental impact statement that supports the project, reversing the Corps' own previous report that had said the project would hurt wetlands.

  • Newborn Boys Were Dumped in Chicago Trash 17 Years Ago. Cops Just Cracked the Case.

    Seventeen years ago, a Waste Management employee was emptying trash bins in Cook County’s Stickney Township when she found a pair of newborn twins. The infants were dead, and their umbilical cords were still attached, according to Chicago Tribune reporting at the time. During the course of their investigation back then, police spoke with neighbors and pregnant women in the area, but never managed to solve the case. On Saturday, however, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced a breakthrough: They’d charged the infants’ mother, Antoinette Briley, with two counts of first-degree murder.Nebraska Drug Kingpin Hid Out for Over Three Decades Using Dead Baby’s Identity: FedsBack in 2003, authorities ruled the newborn boys’ deaths a homicide after an autopsy revealed that they were born alive and died of asphyxiation. The case sat cold for more than a decade, until police reopened it in 2018. As they began their investigation anew, detectives used what a press release provided to The Daily Beast describes as “the latest developments in genetic genealogy” to try and identify the twins’ birth mother.Cook County Sheriff’s Office detectives subsequently travelled to Briley’s home state, where they obtained a discarded item that contained her DNA. It matched the victims’ DNA.Finally, on Thursday, police received a tip that Briley would be in Cook County. They arrested her after a traffic stop in Oak Lawn on Friday, with a bond hearing set for Saturday afternoon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had enlisted Deloitte to advise it on the talks with privately-owned Sheffield Forgemasters, Sky News said, citing steel industry sources. The MoD could not immediately be reached for comment. An outright takeover of Sheffield Forgemasters, which traces its history back to a small blacksmith's forge in the 1750s, was only one of a number of options being considered, and that any agreement was likely to be several months away, Sky News said.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.