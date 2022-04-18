Clark Botanic Garden Spring Festival Returns April 30

MANHASSET, NY — The Town of North Hempstead's annual Clark Botanic Garden Spring Festival returns on Saturday, April 30.

The festival, which runs from 12 to 5 p.m., will celebrate spring and the beauty of nature at the Clark Botanic Garden in Albertson. Attendees can enjoy all 12 beautifully manicured acres of the property, which includes labeled gardens, trees, ponds, and streams.

The day-long event will also feature:

Nature hikes around the garden

Magic show

Raptor show

Wooden leaf decorating, button making, seed planting, and excavation crafts

Slime Bar

Animal presentation

Paleontology presentation

Photo opportunities with Pachycephalosaurus and Protoceratops

Pond education

Character meet and greet around the grounds

"The Town is proud to announce the return of this annual spring festival, which provides free family fun to all of our residents," said Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. "Clark Botanic Garden has consistently been recognized as an amazing resource for our residents, and I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy this fun event for the entire family to celebrate the end of winter and the warmer days ahead."

Additionally, a special Earth Day exhibit, called "We Speak for the Trees," will be on display next to the Clark House, featuring the artwork and designs of local North Hempstead students.

"After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are excited to welcome the warmer weather and host this fun spring festival," said Councilmember Peter Zuckerman. "Bring the whole family for this event filled with activities, performances, and — of course — beautiful flowers blooming throughout the garden."

For more information about the Clark Botanic Garden Spring Festival and for a full schedule of events, call 311 from within the Town or 516-869-6311 from outside the Town.

