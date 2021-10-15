Clark Co. sheriff seeks home invader

Oct. 14—OWEN — An unidentified person crept into a woman's bedroom and tried to suffocate her with a pillow early Thursday in her Clark County home, according to authorities.

The victim described the home invader as a person about 5'5" tall with a thin build, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. No additional descriptive details of the suspect were available at midday Thursday when a news release alerted the public about the incident and requested help to track down the suspect.

The home invasion took place at about 1:30 a.m. on the 700 block of East Fourth St. in Owen.

Per the victim's account, the intruder had gone into her bedroom while she slept. When the woman awoke, the invader was rummaging through her dresser drawers. A struggle ensued and the subject used a pillow in an attempt to suffocate her. The woman's daughter heard the struggle, went into the bedroom and the suspect then fled the home.

People who live nearby are asked to report any unusual activity and submit outdoor home surveillance camera footage that could help with the investigation. Call the Sheriff's Office at 800-743-2420 or the tip line at 888-847-2576 with information or to provide video footage.