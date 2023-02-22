Clark County attempted murder trial scheduled for next week

Feb. 21—CLARK COUNTY — An attempted murder trial is scheduled to start next week in Clark County.

Christopher S. Applegate is scheduled to go on trial in Clark Circuit Court No. 4 on Feb. 28 at 8 a.m.

Applegate is facing felonies for attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery and auto theft. He's also facing two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief.

The charges stem from events investigators said occurred in July 2020.

Applegate is accused of holding a woman captive for a week, carjacking two drivers, shooting at one of those drivers, and leading police on a six-hour manhunt in Utica.

Court records show Applegate had an outstanding warrant in Floyd County when he was arrested in July 2020. That warrant was for a Level 3 aggravated battery charge after police said he shot someone in New Albany in June of that year.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Utica Police Departments, Indiana State Police, Conservation Officers and the Clark County SWAT team responded to the incidents Applegate was involved in in July 2020.