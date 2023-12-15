Clark County breaks ground on new road project in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new road project will soon help drivers better maneuver a well-known stretch of roadway in the ever-expanding southwest Las Vegas valley.

Clark County Commissioners were on hand to break ground on a project that will eventually connect Jones Boulevard from Blue Diamond Road to Windmill Lane.

It will also include a bridge from Blue Diamond Road going over the railroad and connecting to Jones Boulevard around the Windmill Lane area. Traffic signal modifications, a bike trail, a sidewalk, and street lighting will also be welcome additions to the area that has seen significant growth over the past 10 years.

Clark County Commissioners break ground on new road project in southwest Las Vegas near Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. (Clark County)

“After years of anticipation I am thrilled we are getting this project started,” Commissioner Justin Jones stated. “The growth of the southwest is exciting to watch and be a part of and the addition of this major section of road will only enhance the community’s ability to navigate the area easier and ease some of the traffic on nearby roads.”

The upcoming project will also help connect the communities of Mountain’s Edge, Southern Highlands, and surrounding southern areas.

The project is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2025.

