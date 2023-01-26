Clark County defendant in 2021 killing of estranged girlfriend changes plea

Noel Coles Jr., accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Park Layne home in 2021, changed his plea to guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary Thursday afternoon in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

The change of plea, which occurred during a hearing, resulted in the prosecutor’s office asking that all other charges against Coles be dropped, according to News Center’s Mike Campbell.

Coles had been formally charged with murder and aggravated murder in the death of Jacqueline Coles, 43. Her body was found in her home on Weinland Street in August 2021.

An autopsy showed that she was shot at least six times.

Noel Coles Jr. was arrested in Indiana hours after the woman’s body was found. He was returned to Clark County initially on a charge of violating a protection order.

The county prosecutor’s office has recommended that Coles be sentenced to 15 to 20 1/2 years in prison.

Campbell will have the full report and we will update this developing report.



