Clark County deputy auditor fired, under investigation

Jan. 14—The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a former employee of the Clark County Auditor's Office following an incident Wednesday that resulted in the employee's termination, according to Clark County Auditor John Federer.

Federer did not name the employee, but said the person was one of his deputy auditors. He said his office discovered something "uncomfortable" this week and contacted the Clark County Sheriff's Office, which launched an investigation.

Deputies came to the auditor's office on Wednesday and escorted the employee out of the building.

It is unclear if the incident is a interpersonal matter or related to finances, as Federer said he could not comment on the nature of the incident until the sheriff's office investigation was completed.

Clark County communications coordinator Michael Cooper said the county cannot "comment on a personnel matter at this time."