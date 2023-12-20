Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief dies
The Clark County Fire Department announced the passing of Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.
Crypto may be rallying back, but two big names in the financial services industry couldn't be further apart in their views on digital assets.
The Volkswagen Group just announced that some of its brands will migrate to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.
The Volkswagen Group is the latest automaker to announce it will adopt Tesla’s so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS), marking one of the last major automakers to embrace what is now the de facto EV plug in the United States. The German giant said Tuesday that future vehicles in its portfolio of brands -- including Audi, Porsche and the group's upstart EV play Scout Motors -- will get the NACS charge port built-in starting in 2025. While Volkswagen Group was one of the last holdouts, its own charging network Electrify America recently announced plans to adopt the NACS standard, a strong signal that the automaker was not far behind.
Astrobotic’s first lunar lander is ready for lift-off. The company announced Tuesday that the lander, called Peregrine, has completed final checkouts and fueling after it was mated with United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket last month. All that’s left now is launch on January 8 — followed, of course, by a historic lunar landing.
A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.
It's getting down to the wire — make sure your last-minute gift is dazzling.
Buffalo was +3000 to win the Super Bowl before beating the Chiefs. Now the Bills are at +1200.
This past year, the video game industry shrank, even as it grew financially.
ImpriMed, a California-based precision medicine startup, builds AI-powered dog cancer treatment technology that helps veterinarians identify the most suitable drugs for individual canine and feline blood cancers. The startup, which centers on improving treatment outcomes of dogs and cats with cancer first, now aims to expand its precision medicine technology for human oncology applications. "The ex-vivo live-cell technologies we developed for canine blood cancers are well-applied to the majority of types of human blood cancer as well as feline blood cancers," co-founder and chief executive officer Sungwon Lim said in an interview with TechCrunch.
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Spiff, a platform that automates commission management for sales teams. Founded in 2017, Spiff serves up a low-code interface designed to make it easy for businesses to create a sales compensation plan that automatically updates based on personnel meeting their pre-agreed targets. With native integrations for the common enterprise CRM and ERP systems, Spiff says it can handle the most intricate commission structures, including whatever conditions may be in place to trigger payments, while sales representatives can see what commission they're due in real time.
Much of the data focuses on the upcoming Wolverine video game.
The season will tip off with four games on Tuesday, May 14, and run through Sept. 19 with every team in action on the final day. There will be a break in play from July 21 through Aug. 14 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
TomTom is releasing a generative AI platform for automobiles which was developed with the help of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. You’ll be able to navigate, set up infotainment and a whole lot more just by conversing with the bot.
Apple's move to cut off Beeper, the app that brought iMessage to Android users, already caught the attention of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called out the tech giant for anticompetitive behavior. Now, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Apple's "potential anticompetitive treatment of the Beeper Mini messaging application," noting that "interoperability and interconnections have long been key drivers of competition and consumer choice in communications services." In it, they note that the Dept. of Commerce had earlier this year described Apple as a "gatekeeper" with a "monopoly position" in its mobile app ecosystem.
Carson Beck led Georgia to a 12-1 record this season, his first as a starter in Athens
It's a huge recruiting victory for Nebraska.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
DeMarcus Cousins has been trying to make it back into the NBA in recent months.
Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.