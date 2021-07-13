Clark County Jail inmate accused in escape appears in court

Jul. 12—An inmate who allegedly ran from the Clark County Jail — apparently fleeing through the lower lobby — appeared Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court, accused of two counts of escape.

Judge Nancy Retsinas set bail for Skyler Matthew Santillan at $100,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 23.

Santillan, 35, was set to be transported Friday morning from the jail to the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton for violating the conditions of his probation, according to a statement from the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

A jail records specialist said she saw Santillan react to officers saying his name over the radio, and he ran out of the lower lobby of the jail. She called dispatch to let them know he had escaped, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A deputy spotted Santillan running away from the jail in blue inmate clothing, the affidavit states. The deputy tried to stop Santillan, but he ran from the deputy and later took off his inmate shirt. The deputy lost sight of Santillan around Daniels Street, according to court records.

Officers later arrested Santillan about 3 miles away, around the 4500 block of Northeast St. James Road, according to the affidavit. After he was handcuffed and while officers were putting him in the back of a patrol car, Santillan pushed past officers and ran, the affidavit states. Officers captured him again and took him back to the jail.

According to the affidavit, Santillan's previous convictions include second-degree assault with sexual motivation, trafficking in stolen property and third-degree rape of a child.

Santillan was serving community custody after he was convicted last month of interfering with a person performing official duties, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant and resisting arrest, court records show.

He was listed as a trusty in the jail, which means he had earned more freedom in the jail, the sheriff's office stated.