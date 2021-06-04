Clark County Jail inmate dies after apparent suicide attempt

Jun. 4—An inmate at the Clark County Jail died Thursday after he apparently attempted suicide, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Corrections deputies found Jesse M. White unresponsive in his cell Tuesday, and deputies and nursing staff attempted lifesaving procedures.

He was transported to a hospital where he died Thursday from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

White had been held in the jail since May 11 on suspicion of domestic violence with a firearm second-degree assault, domestic violence second-degree assault, harassment and theft of a firearm.

The Clark County Major Crimes Unit is investigating White's death.