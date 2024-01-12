Clark County to Las Vegas building owner: Fix it or tear it down after partial roof collapse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Building Department issued an ultimatum to the owners of a dilapidated rental property in Sunrise Manor just days after a partial roof collapse displaced 14 tenants, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

In a notice and order for abatement, building department director James Gerren instructed the owners of the four-family apartment building at 6937 Issac Avenue near Hollywood Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard, to remove all occupants of the property and to secure the structure. The ultimatum followed: to either obtain all required permits and repair the structure or demolish it.

Partial roof collapse at rental property on Jan. 5, 2024 at 6937 Issac Avenue. (KLAS)

The owners, who the county has identified as Wu Hao and Shen Yang of Fort Worth, Texas, have until Feb. 9 to acquire permits to either repair or demolish the building. Demolition could be signed off on by the end of Feb., the abatement order indicates. Work on the building, should the owners choose to repair it, would need to be finished by August.

The 8 News Now Investigators have, unsuccessfully, attempted to reach Hao and Yang by any and all emails and telephone numbers available through a variety of internet searches. Phone messages have gone unanswered, and an email was returned as undeliverable.

On Monday the 8 News Now Investigators reported that none of the building’s dozen-or-so owners have ever applied for a permit since 1983, the year the building was built. Last Friday’s partial roof collapse was a byproduct of the building’s age, as opposed to a fire or other disaster, the Red Cross said in a statement immediately after the collapse.

The Clark County Fire Department said last Friday evening that it “secured the scene by turning off natural gas and power to the building.” However, information from the county Thursday indicated that homeless people – “vagrants,” according to the abatement order – had been living inside some of the apartments and stealing electricity from a nearby apartment building. A visit to the building Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed that. It also appeared that someone was living in a camper outside of the building, and propane tanks littered the area outside of that camper.

However, according to the county, the owners have agreed to keep the property off-limits.

Partial roof collapse at rental property on Jan. 5, 2024 at 6937 Issac Avenue. (KLAS)

“The building must be secured against unlawful entry by Jan. 25 – though the owner indicated they would do that as soon as possible — and remain secured against unlawful entry until repair or demolition has been completed,” a Clark County spokesman said in a written statement Wednesday.

CCFD said they removed some occupants who’d been trapped on the second floor, where debris from the roof made it impossible for them to get out Friday. The Red Cross was at the scene of the partial roof collapse trying to find temporary housing for the tenants who were displaced.

One of the first-floor tenants, Katherine Lusk, was collecting her belongings but had no idea where she was headed to sleep that night or in the near future. Lusk said she was already attempting to find new housing because of subpar conditions inside her home.

“The people who own the building just never want to come fix it or do anything to it,” Lusk said.

