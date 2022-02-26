Clark County leaders respond to recent carjackings

Feb. 26—CLARK COUNTY — Don't expect to get off easy.

That's the message to criminals who victimize Clark County residents in carjackings or armed robberies.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said this week he plans to vigorously prosecute each and every case like this. His message comes after two broad daylight carjackings in the past week in Jeffersonville.

The incidents were unrelated, but they were in public places and a firearm was used in each instance.

"Individuals who demonstrate a dangerousness to our community by carjacking and robbing others need to be in jail while those charges pend for the safety of our community," Mull said.

To ensure this, Mull is seeking high, cash bonds for suspects like Willie Simms.

Simms is accused of an attempted carjacking on Feb. 18 near Clark Memorial Hospital. He allegedly fired a shot at the 70-year-old victim during a scuffle over the car's key fob. The victim wasn't shot and fought back. Simms was arrested after he fled.

Simms, of Louisville, is facing a $100,000 cash only bond.

Jeffrey A. Thomas, also of Louisville, is accused of a carjacking at Jeffersonville Township Library on Monday afternoon. He allegedly showed a gun and told the victim to give him their car and valuables.

He's accused of leading police on a chase in the stolen vehicle that ended in Bullitt County, Kentucky, where he was arrested and held.

Jeffersonville Police said they will charge him in the case.

In nearby Clarksville, Police started to step up patrols over the past two to three weeks.

Police Chief Mark Palmer said the major crime in Clarksville is usually shoplifting and personal crimes like carjacking are somewhat low.

"But when we see it happening in neighboring communities we know it can easily carry over," he said.

He said at this time of year the department does see a number of car thefts, especially as people let their cars warm up in the morning.

"The carjackings, a lot of that may be associated with the increase we've seen across the river in Louisville," Palmer said. "I don't want to say this a copycat crime, but at this point they make it aware it's a potential opportunity."

More than 200 carjackings were reported by Louisville Metropolitan Police last year, a large increase over years prior.

Clarksville Police Public Information Officer John Miller said people need to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times.

They should report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

"The safest thing to do is give that car up (if you're being carjacked,) he said. "Vehicles and stuff like that are replaceable, we aren't. "