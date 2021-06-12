Clark County man arrested in road rage incident in Oregon

Jun. 11—A Clark County man was arrested Thursday in McMinnville, Ore., after allegedly pointing a handgun at other vehicles during a road rage incident.

McMinnville police officers were dispatched at about 9:45 p.m. to the area of Northwest Adams and Ninth streets for a report of a road rage incident involving a handgun, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

Witnesses said a Mercedes-Benz C30, occupied by six people, was driving erratically. While traveling south, the occupants of the Mercedes got into a verbal confrontation with the occupants of other vehicles, police said.

One of the Mercedes' occupants, identified by police as 19-year-old Elcio Antonio Padua, produced a handgun and pointed it at the vehicles, according to the police department. The Mercedes drove away.

Police, with the assistance of Yamhill County, Ore., sheriff's deputies, located the parked car about 20 minutes later and detained the occupants, the Facebook post states.

Police said they found a loaded handgun and 30-round magazine underneath Padua's seat.

Padua was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and being a felon in possession of a weapon. The other occupants of the Mercedes were released, according to police.