Clark County man charged with auto theft, leading police on chase

Jul. 1—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Jeffersonville man is in custody after investigators say he stole a relative's car and led multiple agencies on a pursuit through Clark County into Floyd County on Tuesday evening.

Billy D. Huttsell, 27, is charged with a level 2 felony for burglary with a deadly weapon; a level 3 felony for armed robbery; a level 5 felony for intimidation; a level 6 felony for auto theft and one for resisting law enforcement and a class C misdemeanor for reckless driving.

Court records show the Clark County Sheriff's Office responded just after 9 p.m. to a Charlestown home where the victim said Huttsell had arrived and asked for a ride. The victim declined and said the defendant had taken that person's phone, car keys and car.

Responding officers put out an alert to all local agencies and a few minutes later, an officer with the Charlestown Police Department reported being in pursuit of a car matching that description with the driver refusing to stop.

Court records show that officer had spotted the car heading west on Indiana 62, going about 20 miles over the speed limit. When the officer tried to make a traffic stop, Huttsell is reported to have sped up, leading the chase in excess of 100 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone. Huttsell was reported to have lost control of the car and landed in a rocky embankment while trying to merge onto Interstate 265 west.

He was able to regain control of the car and continue on I-265 but with one tire shredded. Police say he left the car and fled on foot, followed by officers. He then stopped, turned and brandished a knife, which caused an assisting officer with the Jeffersonville Police Department to deploy a Taser. Huttsell was was taken into custody.

Charges filed this week stemmed from reports from multiple agencies, with the Clark County Sheriff's Office filing the initial burglary charges and Charlestown Police filing charges for the pursuit.

Huttsell appeared for an initial hearing Wednesday in Clark Circuit Court No. 1, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. A pretrial conference is set for July 15 with a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 12. The state has indicated it intends to file an habitual offender enhancement.