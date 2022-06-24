Clark County man charged with eighth OVI offense

Jun. 23—A Clark County man was charged Wednesday with an OVI offense for the eighth time.

Travis Lee Newman Delpinal, 40, of Springfield, faces a felony charge of with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Springfield Post.

Delpinal was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Troopers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday to assist the Springfield Police Division with a man who was unconscious behind his steering wheel while on Henry Street.

Delpinal has OVI convictions from 2000, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010, the release said. Two of those convictions were felonies.

The highway satrol said people can report drivers who appear to be impaired by calling #677 or 614-466-2660.