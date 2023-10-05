Clark County man charged after firing weapon, hitting neighbor’s shed

A grand jury has indicted a Clark County man on felony charges for allegedly firing a gun on his property.

Danny Jeffers, 69, has been charged with three counts of felonious assault, as well as criminal damaging and including panic, according to online court records.

News Center7 previously reported back in August that sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 7000 block of Ballentine Pike on initial reports of a man firing his gun.

Neighbors were having a garage sale.

Deputies spoke with Jeffers but said he fired his gun again before they left his property and a bullet hit a neighbor’s shed, according to the probable cause affidavit.

“The shots definitely traveled onto other peoples’ property, as I said, where people were conducting a garage sale,” Detective Brian Melchi told News Center 7 back in August.

At that time, deputies arrested the man.

No one was injured.