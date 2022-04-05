Clark County man charged with murder six weeks after woman's death

Apr. 4—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is facing a murder charge more than a month after the death of his ex-wife.

Jessey Andrews is accused of shooting and killing Jasmine Andrews on Feb. 17 at a home along Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville.

He was arraigned at the Clark County Courthouse on Monday morning.

Jessey will be held without bond. If convicted, he faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine. The judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Indiana has also filed an intent to seek an enhanced penalty for the use of a firearm as it is believed the use of a handgun resulted in the victim's death.

The reason why it took nearly six weeks to charge Jessey in the death is because at first he told police Jasmine's death was by suicide.

According to the 16-page probable cause affidavit for the case, on the 911 calls from the scene a male can be heard saying, "Hello! You can't kill yourself, no Jasmine. No. Jasmine, why did you do it? No. I was going to stay with you. I was going to stay, I was not leaving, I need help."

After this, the document states there was loud screaming by a male, followed by a male voice saying, "Momma. Jasmine shot herself."

The 911 dispatcher repeatedly tried to communicate with the male subject and even called the number back. A Jeffersonville police officer got to the scene and encountered Jessey and the body of Jasmine.

In the documents, officers describe a scene that wasn't indicative of a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

"We just continued to investigate the entire situation before we decided to file the charges," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. "I wanted to get an autopsy report back for the victim, that takes sometimes weeks to get back."

Mull said he believed from the beginning that it would be appropriate to file criminal charges in the case.

The probable cause affidavit also details interviews with the victim's family, who told officers that Jasmine had advised them she'd been a victim of domestic violence in the past. Jasmine allegedly sent a family member a text earlier in the day that said she had marks on her neck from where Jesse had choked her.

Family members also told police Jasmine had never showed or spoken about any suicidal ideas.

"Any domestic violence that my office prosecutes concerns me greatly, because there's always the potential that the situation escalates into a murder or crime of severe violence," Mull said.

A pretrial conference has been set for June 9.