Clark County man contests basis for 1991 murder charge

Apr. 26—INDIANA — A Clark County man serving a 60-year sentence for a 1991 murder is contesting the grounds of the murder charge itself, after a related federal case has been dismissed.

In 1992, Charles Sweeney, now 61, pleaded guilty to a federal indictment of placing a pipe bomb under the car of a detective while Sweeney was under investigation for the murder of acquaintance Daniel Guthrie. In 1995, he was sentenced to 60 years in the state case after a jury found him guilty of murder. The two sentences were set to run consecutively, and he finished 183 months of the federal time, or around 15 years including the three years served pretrial, in 2007.

In September 2019, U.S. District Court Judge for Southern Indiana Sarah Evans found the federal charge Sweeney had already served time for was unconstitutional and the following January approved a motion to dismiss it.

On April 16, Sweeney filed a motion for post-conviction relief in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, requesting that the 15 years he served in the now-dismissed federal case be applied to his current state sentence. Indiana Department of Correction inmate information now shows his earliest release date at June 19, 2025, which would be 30 years after his murder conviction. Under sentencing guidelines in place at the time, Sweeney was required to serve 50% of the 60 years.

The petition also challenges the grounds on which he was charged with murder. According to the filing, probable cause in the state murder case was established through statements given by Sweeney to federal authorities about the location of Guthrie's body, after the defendant was given all assurances that he was under immunity and that the information could not be used in any criminal or civil case.

It also notes that the federal plea itself has been withdrawn as the case has been dismissed, and therefore cannot be used as grounds for making a case for murder.

The News and Tribune previously reported that in 1991 prior to Guthrie's death, he and Sweeney had made an arrangement to trade 150 marijuana plants for a saddle. Sweeney told investigators he had given Guthrie directions to the plants, a bucket and shovel and a 9mm handgun. He said he later found Guthrie dead of a single gunshot wound and had buried him to keep investigators from learning about the marijuana.

Court records show that police questioned Sweeney in May 1991 related to Guthrie's disappearance. The following February, he was arrested for placing a pipe bomb under the car of a detective in the case and in June 1992 pleaded guilty in the federal case.