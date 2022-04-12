Clark County man sentenced to more than 15 years for federal drug, gun crimes

Apr. 12—A 32-year-old Springfield man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine, carfentanil and fentanyl, and for having a gun as a convicted felon.

Luis Garza pleaded guilty in January 2021 in U.S. District Court in Dayton, according to a release issued by the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker for the Southern District of Ohio.

Garza was stopped for speeding in October 2019 by Hancock County Sheriff's deputies in Indiana when a K-9 alerted to marijuana in his car. At the time, Garza was on parole in Ohio for aggravated robbery. Deputies also found more than 800 grams of meth between the rear seats that were in vacuum sealed packages, according to court documents.

A subsequent search of Garza's Springfield home by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Adult Parole Authority uncovered fentanyl, carfentanil and meth in quantities suitable for distribution along with a handgun, the release stated.

The case against Garza was prosecuted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods violent crime reduction program.

"This case highlights good investigative coordination between local, state and federal agencies in both Ohio and Indiana," Parker said. "Thanks to their cooperation, we were able to take off the streets what would equal thousands of dosages of methamphetamine."