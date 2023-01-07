Clark County murder trial scheduled to start next week

Jan. 6—JEFFERSONVILLE — A murder trial is scheduled to start in Clark Circuit Court 1 next week.

Defendant Alexandra Gales is facing a murder charge in the August 2021 death of Jeffersonville grandmother Yolanda Fisher.

Fisher died at a coin laundry where she worked in the 1500 block of East 10th Street in Jeffersonville after a disagreement with Gales on Aug. 27, 2021.

Court records show Fisher called police on the day of the killing, and told them a woman armed with a knife was chasing her, and then the call disconnected. Police arrived shortly after and saw two women struggling. Emergency dispatchers called Fisher back and asked her if she'd been stabbed.

"Help me, I can't breathe," Fisher said.

Court documents said she was taken to Clark Memorial Health with a wound to her chest and a cut to the right side of her neck and died from her injuries.

Witnesses at the laundry told police they witnessed the women in an argument after Gales came out of the bathroom.

Video footage from the business captured the altercation.

The court records said when police spoke with Gales, she said she was at the location to dry a blanket and Fisher confronted her and said she'd been in the bathroom too long. She said they started to argue when she was asked to leave. As the altercation escalated, Gales said she chased Fisher outside, "and we started fighting and I stabbed her, simple as that."

Fisher's loved ones described her as an outgoing person who loved her job at the laundry.

The trial is to start Jan. 10.

The penalty for a murder conviction in Indiana is 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.