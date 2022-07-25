Clark County Ohio Sheriff's deputy Matthew Yates killed while responding to report of person shot

A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty over the weekend, according to Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett.

It happened Sunday morning after the deputy, who worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a person shot inside a mobile home in Harmony Township, she said.

The sheriff identified the deputy as Matthew Yates, a 15-year member of the department.

Harmony Township is about 40 miles northeast of Dayton, about halfway to Columbus.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and state of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on public buildings and grounds in Clark County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of Yates's interment.

All other public buildings and grounds in the state may also choose to fly the flags at half-staff at their discretion.

Another hero down responding to a call, shot by the man in this trailer in Clark County. It appears to have caught fire during the attempt to apprehend him.



BCI is investigating at the invitation of the Clark County SO.



My heart aches for everyone who wears the badge. pic.twitter.com/QcUYXsn7j6 — Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) July 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clark County Ohio Sheriff's deputy Matthew Yates killed on duty