Clark County pet stores now banned from selling dogs, cats, rabbits, or pot-belly pigs
Starting Wednesday, December 20, pet stores across Clark County will no longer be allowed to sell dogs, cats, rabbits, or pot-belly pigs.
Death Stranding: Director's Cut for Mac and iPhone is delayed to early 2024.
It's the holiday season and a recent respiratory illness outbreak among dogs are making owners question whether our furry friends should be included in our holiday plans. A veterinary expert explains what we need to know.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
It's the final step in the homebuying process. Here's everything you need to know about closing on a house.
For years Tesla has avoided, or at least minimized, the impact of labor strife and unionization at its plants across the globe. But it seems the times, and growing favorable public opinion for workers to get more for the fruits of their labor, have changed the calculus.
Beeper Mini has a new “fix” coming for its broken iMessage on Android integration. However, the new method requires Mac access to send (and intermittently resend) “registration data” from an Apple-made desktop or laptop.
Is it safe to drive again? Gasoline prices could hit below $3 per gallon, on average nationally, by the end of the year.
Lululemon, Olaplex and more: These thoughtful gift ideas will steal the show.
2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.
From Legos to lip gloss, truffle-infused hot sauce to Tile, here's everything you need to deck those halls.
Poor grocery demand forecasting is responsible for more waste than you might expect. According to one source, grocery stores in the U.S. toss 10% of the roughly 44 billion pounds of food that the country produces annually. It's not only bad for the environment -- food waste is a major source of carbon emissions -- but costly for grocers.
Dior sells an advent calendar for $4,200. Luxury advent calendars are becoming more popular each year, with offerings from Vogue ($456), Jo Malone ($495), Neiman Marcus ($225), Pandora ($486.50), Yves Saint Laurent ($400), Swarovski ($1,300) and probably any other high-end brand you can think of. “I really did spend over $20,000 on advent calendars,” said Mary Berry, who has been posting daily unboxing videos of luxury advent calendars on TikTok.
On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.
The modified Nissan Z that meat snack brand Slim Jim displays at promotional events has been stolen in Los Angeles.
Carryover 2024 Chevy Traverse Limited sold alongside all-new 2024 Traverse. UAW strike delayed production of all-new third-gen Traverse.
TomTom is releasing a generative AI platform for automobiles which was developed with the help of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. You’ll be able to navigate, set up infotainment and a whole lot more just by conversing with the bot.
The season will tip off with four games on Tuesday, May 14, and run through Sept. 19 with every team in action on the final day. There will be a break in play from July 21 through Aug. 14 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Auto tracking and 360-degree camera rotation allow you to easily keep tabs on all the action.
Gogoro co-founder and CEO Horace Luke wants to "go big" in India even as the Taiwanese company faces challenges in its home country. The potential of India, it seems, is simply too ripe to ignore and not just because it's the world's biggest two-wheeler market, where 15 million to 20 million new two-wheelers hit the road every year. Luke also sees the world's most populous country as a launch pad that will accelerate its global expansion in other markets.
Google is giving anyone who has a WiFi-only Stadia controller lying around an additional year to convert it to Bluetooth.