Clark County Prosecutor's Office displays Clothesline Project for domestic violence awareness

Oct. 26—Many community members participated in a project over the weekend that brings domestic violence awareness and gives victims a voice.

The Victim Witness Division of the Clark County Prosecutor's Office organized its first Clothesline Project, which was held on Friday and Saturday near the fountain on City Hall Plaza.

"We've had a ton of responses and I'm so excited about that because this is our first year," said Tiffany Wright, director of Victim Witness.

The clothesline project is where shirts are designed by people who have been affected directly or indirectly by violent crimes. Each anonymous shirt tells either their story, a message to their abuser or encouragement to other survivors.

"This is a truly moving exhibit expressing the thoughts and feelings of local community members who have been affected directly or indirectly by violent crimes," Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll said in a post on his Facebook page.

Wright said the county is so "huge" on domestic violence and sexual assault that the prosecutor's office has one advocate specifically assigned to those cases as well as partners who pick up and do ongoing care.

"We decided to do this because a lot of people go throughout their lives and they're victimized and they never tell anyone," Wright said. "So for this moment to be so powerful of 'you're not alone' and also 'you're safe to tell your story and keep telling your story,' but also encouragement to other people that we're all in this together and you don't have to fight this battle alone."

Clark State College also displayed the Clothesline Project this month from Oct. 11-15 in the TLC Rotunda at the main campus. It featured T-shirts decorated by campus members with messages that honored domestic violence survivors and helped to instill hope.