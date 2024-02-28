Clark County: Public asked to avoid Ohio 41 due to storm debris, downed power lines

Feb. 28—Clark County residents are asked to avoid the Ohio 41 area because of tornado debris and possible downed power lines.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency shared in a release that its Madison Twp. office at 35 S. Chillicothe St. is open to those who need shelter.

According to the release, the county sheriff's office is also asking people going to the South Charleston area to find an alternate route.

"Damage has been reported from Crabill and Mitchell Roads in Springfield Twp. through the corner of Wilson Road and U.S. 40," the EMA shared. "We ask residents to stay away from those areas, as well as Newlove Road in Harmony Twp."

Damage was reported from Dayton to Columbus and in multiple areas along the Interstate 70 corridor.

The following possible tornadoes were reported early Wednesday: — At 4:37 a.m. a tornado was likely in Riverside after multiple trees were down near Eisenhower Drive and glass was blown out at the Airway Shopping Center at 4876 Airway Drive. — At 4:54 a.m., a tornado was likely in Springfield Twp., with heavy debris and moderate damage reported near Mitchell Road. — At 4:56 a.m. a tornado was likely in Springfield Twp., with reports of multiple houses damaged near I-70 and state Route 41. — At 5:01 a.m., the NWS posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, there was a radar-confirmed tornado southeast of Springfield moving toward South Vienna. — At 5:22 a.m., the NWS posted on X there was a radar-confirmed tornado east of London moving east into Franklin County.