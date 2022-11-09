Clark County registrar gives update on Nevada vote count
Joe Gloria, the Clark County registrar of voters, provides an update on the Nevada vote-counting process.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that a runoff election will be held Dec. 6 between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.
USA TODAY columnist: The GOP came nowhere near the liberal-crushing victories predicted by party leaders and right-leaning pundits.
(Bloomberg) -- The Republican wave that was supposed to undo Joe Biden’s presidency failed to arrive.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire Faces US Probe Into Client Funds, LendingFor weeks, GOP candidates were projected to dominate Tuesday’s midt
Before the sky had fully lightened in Arizona on Tuesday morning, one of the most pervasive false narratives of the midterm elections was already spreading on Twitter. More than 40,000 tweets about malfunctioning voting machines in the state’s Maricopa County were posted in the span of two hours in the morning, according to the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of online information researchers. Nearly 19,000 tweets specifically mentioned Maricopa County alongside terms like “fraud,” “
TALK OF THE MORNING …
Over 150 years after slaves were freed in the United States, four states voted Tuesday to remove forced prison labor from their state constitutions.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes conceded in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race as incumbent Ron Johnson was declared the winner in the crucial election.
Election officials in the largest county in Nevada said Wednesday that ballot counting will continue through next week, though the majority of 2022 ballots could be counted by Friday, as the nation anxiously awaits election results for the state’s Senate seat. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a news conference that Tuesday,…
Sen. Marco Rubio cruised to victory Tuesday night, securing his third term amid a statewide Democratic collapse and a Republican Party he helped bolster by drawing in Hispanic voters.
Democrats didn't suffer a total wipeout in the midterm elections, but voters still have some major problems with the party.
As of Tuesday's 8 p.m. early results, voters were willing to pay extra taxes to go toward city improvements except for voters in Pleasant Hill.
South Florida is forecast to see a steady stream of rain for much of Wednesday as a strengthening Tropical Storm Nicole treks closer to Florida’s east coast.
Polls have closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls have closed at 7 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 8 p.m. EST.
"If (you) want to see the majority of the ballots counted (by 8 p.m.), the sooner I get them back, the sooner I can make that happen," Hale said.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan breaks down how ballots are processed in LA County.
Neither candidate has garnered the 50% of votes necessary to win on a first ballot
At stake is the potential rise of a more conservative Legislature augmented by Trump-supporting candidates.
CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen joined Anne-Marie Green and Jeff Glor with a look at the projected winner of New Hampshire's critical Senate and governor's races and what those could mean for Democrats looking ahead to the 2024 presidential elections.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST., in the Arizona US Senate race between Democratic Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters.