Clark County registrar gives update on Nevada vote count

The New York Times

Before the sky had fully lightened in Arizona on Tuesday morning, one of the most pervasive false narratives of the midterm elections was already spreading on Twitter. More than 40,000 tweets about malfunctioning voting machines in the state’s Maricopa County were posted in the span of two hours in the morning, according to the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of online information researchers. Nearly 19,000 tweets specifically mentioned Maricopa County alongside terms like “fraud,” “