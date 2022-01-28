Clark County sergeant recognized for Project Woman efforts

Jan. 28—Denise Jones, a victim services sergeant with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, received Project Woman's 2021 Chrysalis Award.

Given each year at Project Woman's annual candlelight vigil, the award recognizes those who have done outstanding advocacy work on behalf of survivors of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, the women's shelter said in a press release.

Jones has been in law enforcement since 2000, and in her current position since 2017. She is assigned to the Intimate Partner Crime Unit, which handles calls for domestic violence, stalking, strangulation, human trafficking and protection order violations. She is the department's LGBTQ+ Liaison and a member of the special operations team, the press release said.

"I enjoy working with Project Woman because it is an invaluable asset and resource in our community," Jones said. "Speaking from personal experience, I can say the staff are some of the best individuals I have ever worked with. I have thankfully been able to learn a great deal from them."

Jones has participated in extensive specialized training and is known for her victim-centered, trauma-informed approach to every survivor.

"We don't care if it is your first or 50th time calling for service," she said, "we are here to treat you with respect and dignity and help to the best of our ability."

Jones also consults for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Department of Justice (OVW) with regard to intimate partner and LGBTQ+ Issues.

"Project Woman and the community are fortunate to have the support, expertise, and commitment of Denise and the Clark County Sheriff's Office as we work to end domestic violence and sexual assault," Project Woman executive director Laura Baxter said.

Jones received a plaque for the Chrysalis Award in October.