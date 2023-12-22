Clark County sheriff, commission seats face contest primaries

Dec. 22—Two seats in Clark County will be contested in the March 2024 primary election, one involving sheriff and the other a county commission race.

Candidates had until Wednesday to file for the March 19 primary, but the board of elections has until Jan. 2 to certify them and issues to the ballot.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Feb. 20. Absentee/early voting will begin Feb. 21.

County Commission

Four Republicans have filed to run for the county commission seat of Lowell McGlothin, who opted not to run for reelection. New Carlisle council member Bill Lindsey, whose leadership over the Clark County Republican central committee was disputed this year, will face off against David Marshall, a teacher at Greenon High School; Matt Quesenberry, a senior construction inspector and Kenton Ridge graduate; and retiring Health Commissioner Charlie Patterson.

Patterson, an almost lifelong Clark County resident, said he has served the public for more than 34 years.

"I look forward to continuing to serve the public in a broader role and to use my knowledge, experience and contacts within the community to better our county," Patterson said.

Lindsey, Marshall and Quesenberry did not return requests for comment.

Longtime Springfield City Commissioner Kevin O'Neill has also filed to run for the seat as a Democrat and in November 2024 will face the Republican winner of the four-way primary. O'Neill lost reelection in November to newcomer Tracey Tackett.

One other county commission seat is up next year. Incumbent Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt, a Republican, has filed to run for her current seat unopposed.

Sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Deborah Burchett will face off against former Clark County Sheriff's Office Maj. Chris Clark, who Burchett fired earlier this year.

Burchett, a Republican, was elected sheriff in 2016 after defeating 30-year incumbent Democrat Gene Kelly. With her election, she became the first female sheriff in county history and the third female sheriff in Ohio.

She has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience, including 29 years as a county deputy.

Burchett recently was involved in negotiations for deputy pay raises in 2024 and 2025 to match the salary of Springfield Police Division officers.

"I love this county; I love this community," Burchett said. "I just feel like the sheriff's office and the community is part of me."

Clark, who has been the Madison Twp. Fire and EMS chief for several years, said he has wanted to be sheriff since early in his 26-year law enforcement career and the time is now right.

He said the county is ready for a sheriff just as motivated as Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott, and he will provide this.

County auditor

Incumbent Hillary Hamilton, who stepped in when longtime auditor John Federer resigned due to health issues, will run unopposed.

County treasurer

Incumbent Pamela Littlejohn will run unopposed with no Democrat opponent.

Prosecuting attorney

Incumbent Daniel Driscoll will run unopposed with no Democrat opponent.

County recorder

Incumbent Nancy Pence will run unopposed with no Democrat opponent.

County engineer

Incumbent John Burr will run unopposed with no Democrat opponent.

Coroner

Incumbent Susan Brown will run unopposed with no Republican opponent.

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

Incumbent Melissa Tuttle will run opposed with no Democrat opponent.

Judge of Court of Common Pleas

Incumbent Thomas Capper will run unopposed with no Democrat opponent.

Judge of Court of Common Pleas — Domestic relations division

Incumbent Katrine Lancaster will run unopposed with no Democrat opponent.