Clark County Sheriff: Noel 'not legally entitled' to all the paid time off he took after resignation

Aug. 17—SOUTHERN INDIANA — In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said former sheriff Jamey Noel wasn't entitled to all of the personal paid time off he took after resigning from the sheriff's department.

In May, a CCSO spokesperson told the News and Tribune that Noel was taking paid leave from the CCSO, where he returned to work in 2023 with the rank of major after Maples took office in January.

Noel was unable under state law to seek re-election as sheriff in the November 2022 election because he had served two terms.

When he returned to the department in 2023, it was not made public how much time he had to work until officially qualified for retirement. It is unclear when he resigned from the department this year.

Maples said in the Thursday statement that his office uncovered "troubling evidence of potential criminal activity including financial and payroll irregularities" involving Noel.

That evidence was sent to the Indiana State Police, Maples said, the agency that carried out a search of Noel's home Wednesday.

Maples said his office was asked not to comment on the matter as part of its cooperation with ISP.

"After yesterday's search warrants were executed, I can now say that we believe Jamey Noel was not legally entitled to all of the personal time off he was being paid for after his resignation," Maples said in the statement. "My office will not pay him any additional leave and will work with the state to claw back any funds that were improperly paid."

Elsewhere in Southern Indiana, entities that Noel's businesses and influence touched are trying to make sense of Wednesday's search on property he owns.

ISP Capt. Ron Galaviz said warrants related to allegations of corruption, tax evasion, fraud and ghost employment were served at the home of a Clark County official on Wednesday but declined to identify the official. Property records show the home is owned by Noel. Galaviz told the News and Tribune Thursday that Ripley County Prosecutor Rick Hertel is handling the case.

Noel is the co-founder of New Chapel EMS/Fire, which holds contracts in Clark and Floyd counties. New Chapel provides coverage of Floyd County outside of New Albany.

News and Tribune partner WAVE-TV reported that New Chapel EMS locations were searched Wednesday as well, however Galaviz declined to confirm what, if any, other locations were searched.

Floyd County Commissioners planned an Executive Session on Thursday to discuss contingency plans in case ambulance service is disrupted.

"Last night I received calls and made multiple calls basically to get assurance that at this moment in time we have coverage through New Chapel both through Fire and EMS, (and) those contracts are enforced," said Floyd County Commissioners President Al Knable.

Knable said his hope is that New Chapel will continue to provide services and the "worse case scenario" is if New Chapel cannot, the county is working with other providers for coverage.

"I have assurances as recent as last night that coverage would continue," Knable said. "Having said that, we are meeting today to put a contingency plan in place since this is a fluid situation. But you know, as for anything else at this point in time, other than where it has a bearing on the business of the county and taxpayers, it just needs to play out. I am a firm believer in the presumption of innocent until proven guilty."

The News and Tribune reached out to New Chapel EMS Assistant Chief Matt Owen for comment on Thursday afternoon but received no response.

Noel has been involved in several recent controversies, including federal lawsuits filed by multiple female inmates at the Clark County jail. The plaintiffs allege they were sexually assaulted in the jail and threatened by jail staff in 2021.

Court records show a settlement conference in these cases was held at the Federal Courthouse in New Albany on Tuesday, a day before Noel's property was searched.

Attorney William P. McCall, who's representing the plaintiffs, told the News and Tribune Thursday morning that no settlement was reached on Tuesday.

A status conference in that case is scheduled for Sept. 27.

A continuing issue in Clark and Floyd counties has been over New Chapel fire and EMS service.

The issue escalated in February when Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle was censured by the 9th District GOP and forbidden from running as a Republican for five years. Noel is the Clark County GOP chair and also the Ninth District GOP chair.

Leaders with the Floyd County GOP said it was because Konkle decided to vote for a Democrat as the vice president of the council, instead of a Republican.

Konkle said she thinks it's because she voted to purchase new ambulances for Lafayette and Greenville in January. This moved was viewed by some as a way to break way from New Chapel.

She told the News and Tribune Thursday that she believes there's been "bullying and manipulation" in Floyd County politics over the past year.

Specifically within the Floyd County Republicans, she said, issues pertaining to her "have been influenced by Jamey Noel and caused much turmoil."

"I have been censured, sued, had to go in front of the Floyd County Election board and have an open records request against me," she said, adding she thinks that while not all these actions involved Noel directly, she feels he influenced them.

"I fully stand behind everything I've done and want to assure everyone that I have not done anything wrong," Konkle said. "I honestly hate to see anyone suffer but justice must be served and people in political positions must be held to the same standards of all other citizens, if not to higher standards."

Jeffersonville Attorney Larry Wilder, who is representing Noel in the jail litigation and in the search of his property, told the News and Tribune Wednesday that he wouldn't comment on what had occurred that day. The News and Tribune contacted Wilder for a comment Thursday, but he did not respond.