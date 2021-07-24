Clark County sheriff's deputy killed in Vancouver

Jul. 24—A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday evening in an incident at an east Vancouver apartment complex, prompting a large law enforcement response and manhunt that has led to several arrests.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. at The Pointe Apartments, in the 3500 block of Northeast 109th Avenue and just east of Interstate 205 in Vancouver. Vancouver police, the Clark and Cowlitz County sheriff's offices, and AMR converged on the scene.

Police issued a bulletin reporting that they were searching for three suspects in the shooting and warned the public the three were to be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers radioed that two of the three were taken into custody in a yard in the 8700 block of Northeast 76th Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. following a pursuit away from the shooting scene and manhunt in the area.

Police also arrested a woman in the apartment complex Friday night.

Clark County Sheriff's Sgt. Brent Waddell confirmed late Friday that a deputy was involved in a shooting and was seriously injured, but he offered no further details. Later Friday, the sheriff's office issued a statement saying the deputy had died. The deputy was not identified.

"This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area," the statement said. "Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times."

Shortly after the shooting, the county's 911 dispatch center and local law enforcement agencies sent out bulletins through neighborhood groups asking residents to stay away from the area of I-205 and Northeast 87th Street because of a search for the three suspects.

According to the email, the suspects are two Hispanic males, both wearing black T-shirts and black shorts. One shirt had a gold flag on the back. The third suspect is a 30-year-old Hispanic female, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 180 pounds, wearing striped adidas apparel.

CRESA requested that residents stay in their homes and avoid the area if at all possible.

David Joyner Jr., 44, lives in the apartment complex. He said he and his wife were having dinner when he heard three pops. He got up and looked out the window but didn't see anyone. Joyner said it didn't take him more than 30 seconds to get to the window. He said police started to arrive about a minute and a half later.

Joyner went downstairs a few minutes later and saw neighbors lining up outside. A neighbor told him someone had been shot. He said he saw a red car with a man inside who appeared to be unconscious. The man was placed in an ambulance and transported to a hospital.

Noah Doty, 23, also a resident, said he had just arrived home and saw there were at least three police cars in the apartment complex.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers arrested a woman who came out of one of the buildings in the apartment complex with her hands up. She walked across the parking lot to officers armed with a shield and tactical gear. She was handcuffed and taken to a Vancouver Police Department car.

At about 9 p.m. police brought in an armored vehicle and began calling out to people inside that same building, demanding that they come out with their hands up.

Personnel with the Lower Columbia SWAT remained outside the apartment building for over two hours, calling for anyone else inside to come out. At 11:15 p.m., the officers approached the building and broke out a unit's front window. They then entered through the front door. After several minutes, they exited with no one in custody and left the scene.