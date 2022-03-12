Clark County Sheriff's Office investigates 2nd inmate death since February

Mar. 12—The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of the second jail inmate since February.

Floyd Jordan Jr., 49, was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after he was taken from his cell at the Clark County Jail to the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff's office is waiting for an official autopsy report but believe that he died as a result of injuries believed to be self-inflicted, said Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett.

Jordan had been detained at the jail since November and was awaiting trial for 18 sexual crime charges related to child pornography, rape and gross sexual imposition, Burchett said.

The sheriff's office says Jordan was found in his cell Wednesday afternoon by deputies and a medic unit was called to the jail at 2:15 p.m.

Burchett said that deputies check cells and on inmates every hour and that medics were called following a routine check. Jordan did not show outward signs of depression or an intention to kill or harm himself before he was found, she said.

Jordan is the second inmate since February to die from what is believed to be from a self-inflicted injury. Another inmate is believed to have killed himself in February after he was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly shooting.

Emil Witherspoon, 44, of Springfield was found dead Feb. 4 at the Clark County Jail just hours after he was sentenced for the murder of a man during a Springfield Speedway gas station shooting that happened over the summer that also injured three others.

Witherspoon had been found guilty of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of attempted murder and tampering with evidence in connection to the July 10 shooting, according to court records.