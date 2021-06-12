Clark County Sheriff's Office warns of 'prolific' identity thief

Jun. 12—The Clark County Sheriff's Office on Friday warned local business about a "prolific," wanted identify thief.

The agency said in a news release that Anatoly V. Kutsar, 38, has been the subject of several investigations by its Tactical Detective Unit since February.

During a search of Kutsar's residence in March, detectives said they located nearly 20 identification cards from Washington, Oregon, Texas and Florida, all bearing Kutsar's image and various names of victims of identity theft, the news release states.

On Friday, Kutsar purchased a $36,000 dollar Dodge Charger from a local car dealership using a stolen identity, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle was recovered. But when detectives tried to apprehend Kutsar, he sped off in a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima, with Washington license plate BWC5287, according to the news release.

Kutsar has an active felony warrant for his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.