Clark County tree-lighting ceremony honors UNLV victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A holiday tradition turned into a night of healing for the Las Vegas community, days after a mass shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

On Monday, Clark County officials gathered for the annual tree-lighting near the downtown Las Vegas area however, the tone was different than in previous years.

“There’s been a lot of trauma in the valley as of late,” County Commissioner, Jim Gibson said. “I’ve been in communication with the sheriff’s office and spent a lot of time at UNLV and with the governor.”

UNLV victims honored in front of school sign days after deadly shooting. (KLAS)

Gibson along with other county officials held a moment of silence and shone a light of red during a ceremony for those lives lost during the shooting.

Multicolored lights then filled the tree located in the outdoor amphitheater at the Clark County Government Center.

UNLV students also spoke out about how they’ve been coping and what the remainder of the school year looks like for them moving forward.

“Everyone was in a state of panic, including me. It’s sad and a sad day for the community,” UNLV student, Marr Bricia shared. “I haven’t stepped onto campus yet.”

The university continues to provide crisis support services to students both in-person and via Telehealth and allows faculty and staff to work remotely.

UNLV Student, Drake Andres told 8 News Now he was at the Student Union when the shooting occurred and described the day.

“Everyone started running with fear in their eyes. I’ve thought about seeing a therapist, but I haven’t yet,” he shared.

Those in need of help may contact 702-895-3627 or email, caps@unlv.edu to access support services.

