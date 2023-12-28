Clark County to vote on enforcement of traffic flow on Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Starting in 2024, it could be against Clark County rules for people including panhandlers and performers to stop traffic on pedestrian bridges.

Clark County commissioners are set to vote and approve an ordinance on Jan. 2 by creating pedestrian flow zones, which would make it unlawful for any person to stop, stand, or engage in an activity that causes another person to stop or stand within the flow zones.

The ordinance defines pedestrian flow zones as pedestrian bridges up to 20 feet surrounding a touchdown structure within the resort corridor. Touchdown structures are defined in the ordinance as elevators, escalators, and stairways on the public right of way associated with pedestrian bridges.

A retiree who uses the stage name “The Creole Lady” sang along to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” on the Flamingo Bridge on Wednesday. A pastime she’s done since 2020 and is in disbelief it could be her swan song.

Clark County Commissioners are set to vote and approve an ordinance creating pedestrian flow zones on Tuesday. The regulation would prohibit people from hindering traffic on pedestrian bridges and areas near escalators and elevators. (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

“I take this money and feed those who are less fortunate so this would put a strain on me trying to feed those who are less fortunate,” she explained. “I’d hope they would consider those people that this is their livelihood and how they make their living.”

The ordinance states the issue comes down to safety, more injuries, and crime from people stopping or blocking others.

Clark County Commissioners point to UNLV professor William Sousa’s study which showed a 23% increase in disorderly calls for service from 2018 to 2022 on Las Vegas Boulevard. Calls for disorderly unhoused individuals on bridges increased by over 1700% during the same period.

8 News Now spoke to Becca Loske who was visiting Las Vegas from Vancouver and said she couldn’t imagine missing out on the sights of the Strip.

“Maybe you can meet somewhere in the middle of it,” she questioned. “That you can stop and take a look and not be harassed, but if you are camping out and spending over 15 minutes here then maybe you should be moving along.”

The ordinance does not specify how long is too long to stop.

“Artistic performances and photography regularly take place on overpasses,” Jacob Smith, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Nevada said. He added that those are First Amendment activities and to criminalize them for playing to violin, holding signs, or taking a selfie violates the constitution and completely ignores these overpasses are public property that belong to everyone.

The ordinance states people who hold up traffic could face jail time, a fine of more than a thousand dollars, or both.

Clark County staff shared that the ordinance would go into effect two weeks after it is passed. The earliest it could go into effect is January 17th.

Metro police would not comment on enforcement until after Tuesday’s meeting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.