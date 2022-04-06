Clark County woman sentenced to 10 days in jail for zip tying, abandoning dog

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a dog that was abandoned Monday, October 26, 2020 in Thorp.

NEILLSVILLE – A 36-year-old Thorp woman authorities say zip tied a dog's front legs together and abandoned it on a road pleaded no contest Tuesday afternoon to intentionally mistreating an animal.

Clark County Circuit Judge Lyndsey Brunette found Jill M. Warminski guilty of misdemeanor mistreating an animal and obstructing an officer. The mistreating an animal charge was reduced from a felony charge of mistreatment of animals.

Brunette sentenced Warminski to 10 days in jail, placed her on one year of probation and ordered her to do 15 hours of community service, pay costs and undergo counseling. Brunette also ordered Warminski to not own, possess or train any animals for four years.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 26, 2020, a caller reported finding a dog with a zip tie around its front two legs under a bridge guard rail on Pine Road in Thorp. The person who found the dog took it to a pet groomer, who removed the zip tie from the dog.

A deputy saw the dog had cuts to its front paws that were deep enough that the bones showed, according to the complaint. An animal rescuer took the puppy to a clinic where a veterinarian treated him and put casts on both its lower legs, according to the complaint.

When the Clark County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that deputies were looking for information about the dog, they were contacted by people who said they thought the dog belonged to Warminski and her husband, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told deputies that the Warminski family had two dogs – the brown one found tied up and a black one. The two dogs were from the same litter, according to the complaint.

Students at Thorp High School reported that the brown dog belonged to the Warminski family and that a family member said the dog had been tied up and thrown in a lake, according to the complaint. The family member said the dog had gone to be with its brother.

When officers talked to Warminski, she said she had been the one to zip tie the dog and no one else had anything to do with it, according to the complaint. She said her children couldn't take care of the dog, she couldn't afford to feed it and no one would take it. Warminski said the day she abandoned the dog, it had been jumping and she kept telling it to stop, but she couldn't make the dog behave.

Story continues

Warminski said she knew what she did was wrong, and she didn't know why she did it, according to the complaint..

Warminski said she gave the black dog to someone else, but she couldn't remember the person's last name. The person later called officers and said Warminski had called her and asked her to "cover for" Warminski by saying she had taken the black dog, according to the complaint.

MORE NEWS: Don't feel like cooking Easter dinner this year? Check out these Marshfield-area restaurants.

MORE NEWS: 2 1/2 Cups bakery making Marshfield sweeter with cupcakes, tortes, wedding cakes for nearly a decade

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Thorp woman sentenced to 10 days in jail for zip tying, abandoning dog