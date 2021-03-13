Clark County woman sentenced to 6 years prison in attempted homicide case

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·3 min read

Mar. 12—NEILLSVILLE — A Neilsville woman who stabbed her ex-boyfriend in October 2019, and also stabbed another woman in the neck, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

In December, Shannon M. Liddell, 46, 612 N. Hewett St., was convicted of first-degree reckless injury in Clark County Court. Two counts of first-degree attempted homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety were read-in and dismissed.

At her sentencing Wednesday, Judge Lyndsey Brunette ordered the prison sentence, along with seven years of extended supervision. Liddell has been incarcerated since the incident, held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow requested a total of 11 years incarceraton: seven years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident began at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 28, 2019. Police received a call from a home on Seventh Street from a woman who said her niece had been stabbed.

When police arrived the female victim was breathing fast, and she suffered a stab wound to the left side her neck. The victim identified Liddell as the assailant. She didn't know why Liddell attacked her; she thought it had something to do with alcohol or medication.

Police then received a report of another stabbing at the Neillsville Public Library. Officers located a male victim, who was holding his chest, and his right side was covered in blood. The man was holding a paper towel under his shirt where he had been stabbed. Officers observed the male victim had two lacerations to the right side of his abdomen. Deputies were able to place gauze and tape over the wound to stop the bleeding.

Neither the male victim, nor another man with him, would initially tell police who was the assailant. The other man eventually admitted it was the male victim's ex-girlfriend, Liddell, who had stabbed him. The male victim had "basically cheated on her just tonight," the man said.

An ambulance arrived and took the male victim to a nearby hospital. By then, officers learned of an address for Liddell and went to locate her. When asked by police about the incident, Liddell reportedly said, "umm, I caught the husband cheating again, I admit, I did it," the complaint states. "I hurt people." When asked about the male victim, she replied that she "shanked him."

Liddell said she was married to the male victim through a "pagan marriage called hand fasting but there was no legal certificate." They were separated for a while, but had recently gotten back together.

Liddell admitted she had gone out to a bar earlier in the night with both victims; she had never met the woman before this incident. The victims left together; Liddell arrived at their apartment later, walked in, and observed them engaged in a sex act. When she saw this, she felt "extreme anger." She admitted she grabbed a knife and attacked the man and woman.

Officers later did a sweep of Liddell's apartment and found two knives in a closet/storage area with blood on them.

The female victim had cuts on her left forearm and bicep, one that required stitches. The cut on her neck did not require stitches.

