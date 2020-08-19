Clark Gregg files for divorce from Jennifer Grey after 19 years of marriage

Clark Gregg has officially filed for divorce from "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey after 19 years of marriage.

The "Avengers" star, 58, filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County on Aug. 13, according to documents obtained by TODAY.

The former couple revealed last month in a joint statement on social media that they'd separated in January and had "made the difficult decision to divorce."

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. — Jennifer & Clark," the statement read.

"P.S. totally crying as we post this," it added.

Both Grey, 60, and Gregg shared the statement next to a photo of themselves embracing.

The pair got married in July 2001 in a ceremony on Martha's Vineyard beach after dating for about a year. They are parents to an 18-year-old daughter, Stella.

Though they've been living separate lives for most of 2020, the friendly exes have shared pics of each other on their individual Instagram pages.

Grey posted a heartfelt tribute to Gregg on Father's Day in June. Next to a pic of Gregg and Stella, she wrote, "Happy father’s day @clarkgregg. i love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o' time to make my dream come true. for continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with."

"Couldn’t have done it without you," she added.

The same month, Gregg shared a photo of the proud parents posing with Stella to celebrate her high school graduation. In the pic, Stella wears a white graduation cap and excitedly clutches her diploma.

"Have to beam on this one for a moment. Stella Gregg, you didn’t get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and zoom senior day," he wrote.

"You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands. I love you," he added.