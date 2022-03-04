Clark High student charged after bringing handgun to school: police

CLARK – An Arthur J. Johnson High School student faces criminal charges after authorities said Friday the student brought a handgun to school.

Clark police said they received a call about 10 a.m. Friday from a school administrator about a student in possession of a handgun inside the Westfield Avenue school.

Authorities said the building was placed on lockdown, and Clark police responded to the school where they recovered the firearm and took the student into custody.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office also responded to secure the scene.

The juvenile student was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, a second-degree crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm in an educational institution, a third-degree crime, authorities said.

Police said there were no indications of threats or harm to the school, students or personnel during the incident, and the school is considered safe and secure.

Students were to be transferred to the municipal building at 430 Westfield Ave., across the street from the high school. Parents were asked not to come to the school but would be notified when they were permitted to pick up students.

