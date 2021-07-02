Clark man acquitted in 2018 fatal DUI crash

Jul. 2—HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Clarion County — A jury acquitted a Clark man of all charges related to the crash in 2018 that killed two Mercer County men.

Joseph Michael Flynn, 26, incurred 23 charges on Dec. 20, 2018, by the Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion for his alleged role in the deaths of Mark Marcucci of West Middlesex and Kevin Yarabinec of Sharpsville.

Flynn was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment and seven traffic violations in connection with the fatal crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Flynn was driving a pickup truck with Marcucci, Yarabinec and Cody Alan Hughes as passengers, shortly after midnight April 14, 2018, on Miola Road in Highland Township.

While traveling about half a mile north of Bigley Road in Highland Township, the truck Flynn was driving left the road, hit a culvert, a road sign, then two trees before spinning and stopping. The three passengers were thrown from the truck.

Flynn and Hughes were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals, Marcucci was pronounced dead at the scene, and Yarabinec was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he died April 15 from his injuries.

A state police investigation determined that Flynn was driving between 86 and 93 mph despite the posted speed limit of 40 mph, and blood work later determined Flynn's blood alcohol content was .143 percent. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08.

Defense Attorney Blair Hindman had made the argument at Flynn's preliminary hearing, that Flynn was not driving the truck.

The prosecution presented three witnesses at the preliminary hearing to argue that Flynn was the driver: Hughes, a paramedic and a state trooper.

Hughes testified that Flynn had been driving. Mona Weaver, a paramedic who responded to the crash, said Flynn told her he had eight to 10 beers. The state trooper said Flynn told him at the scene that he owned the truck and that he may have been driving.

The trooper later requested a search warrant for the medical records including Flynn's blood work.

Hindman said there was lax probable cause for the search warrant because Flynn's statement should not have been used because of his face and head injuries and the hectic nature of the crash scene.

Hindman also argued that DNA evidence recovered from the inside of the truck did not belong to Flynn. The DNA evidence was allegedly recovered from the driver's pillar, the driver's airbag and the center console of the truck, Hindman said.

Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh had no comment Friday.