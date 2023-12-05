Clark MPACT Court offers help during holiday challenges

Dec. 5—CLARK COUNTY — The holidays can be difficult for people with substance use disorder, however they have support in Southern Indiana.

That's why leaders with Clark County's IMPACT Court, a problem-solving court aimed at rehabilitating OWI offenders, are urging people to reach out for help if they need it this year.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, which is why IMPACT Court Coordinator Angela Rubadue and Clark Circuit Court 3 Judge Lisa Glickfield want Clark County residents to know they're not alone in their struggles.

"I think that while for many of us the holidays are a happy, positive celebration time, I think there's a lot of people out there where it's a trying and difficult time," said Glickfield.

An uptick in OWI cases is typically reported over the holiday season and the reminder from the Clark County court system aims to get people to put down the keys and get a safe ride home if they're drinking or using drugs.

Participants in Clark County's OWI court were recently offered a class that focused on handling the holidays during recovery.

"We have 20 participants now in IMPACT court and we provided an hour class, LifeSpring did it for us, for them to talk about the holidays and how it can be triggering," Rubadue said. "And having a plan and not letting it become so overwhelming. For a lot of people with the holidays, there's a lot of trauma that comes with it."

Clark County's IMPACT Court is one of two OWI-focused family-solving courts in the state. It gives people who've had at least two OWIs in a seven-year period a chance to participate in a vigorous rehabilitation program.

The program is completed in five phases and takes more than 12 months. Participants are required to attend court twice per month, take screenings for drugs and alcohol and coordinate with court-related agencies to complete required tasks.

"We had a couple of participants who were able to get back to their families and celebrate," Glickfield said. "And just to hear how the program has set them up to be able to deal with that type of (holiday) situation successfully, and feel good about themselves and be happy and stress-free (feels good)."

Graduation for the first group of participants is planned for Winter 2024.

Both Rubadue and Glickfield said they've seen insurmountable positive changes in current participants who are willing to commit to a life of sobriety.

"It's so gratifying to see this side of it, you'd have an individual that may have had three to four OWIs, who was unemployable, couldn't get out of bed without drinking, their house in disarray, whole life staying in toxic and poor relationships, and these people are just past that now," Glickfield said.

People can be referred to IMPACT Court by several sources, including their attorney, loved ones or by themselves. Inquiries about the program can be sent to impact@ClarkCounty.In.GOV

"It's OK not to be OK. We all experience different types of downfalls in our lifetime," Glickfield said. "...I would love for anybody to know there's resources out there to turn to and there's no stigma, no judgment. We would prefer to see people get help."