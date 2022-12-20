Clark murder trial goes into second week of testimony

Dec. 19—CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County murder trial entered its second week of testimony Monday.

Jessey Andrews is on trial in the death of his ex-wife, Jasmine Andrews, who died after a shooting on Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville on Feb. 17.

The defendant was charged with murder in the case about six weeks later, and court documents state he initially called authorities to report Jasmine had committed suicide.

Independent forensic pathologist Dr. James Jacobi, who performed the autopsy on Jasmine, was called to testify Monday by Clark County deputy prosecutor Tom Lowe.

"The main observation (I made) was a very bloody gunshot wound to the head," Dr. Jacobi said, noting he also noticed brain damage on Jasmine, as well as bruising on her neck, breast and arm.

"(It was) not a contact wound," Dr. Jacobi said in testimony, adding he didn't see anything to indicate stippling or gunshot residue near the wound.

Dr. Jacobi said the wound was "more of a graze" without a distinct entry and exit of the bullet. He testified the hat that Jasmine was wearing at the time of the shooting was not at the autopsy, but in police evidence at that time.

In cross-examination, defense attorney Sunnye Bush-Sawtelle asked about inconsistencies between Jacobi's testimony and his deposition, specifically about Jasmine's hat.

"So on the day of the deposition you didn't see evidence of an intermediary target (like the hat)," Bush-Sawtelle said.

Jacobi confirmed that's what he said during the deposition and agreed the defense had asked him if Jasmine was wearing a hat.

Bush-Sawtelle asked him if his testimony on Monday was that he'd never seen the hat, and he said it was.

After cross-examination, Judge Susan Orth agreed to the prosecution's request for Dr. Jacobi to examine the hat in the courtroom. The defense objected to the request.

After Jacobi examined the hat, without the jury present, he told the jury his opinion hadn't changed from what he concluded in the autopsy. The defense asked him if a lab would be able to do further testing on the hat for any evidence that he couldn't see in the courtroom, and he said a lab could.

Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Justin Salisbury was called to the stand in the second part of afternoon testimony Monday. Both the prosecution and defense agreed to recess on Monday afternoon before his testimony was completed.

He is expected to finish testifying and to be cross-examined Tuesday.

Indiana State Police crime scene investigator Phil D'Angelo testified earlier Monday afternoon about tests he conducted to determine the trajectory of the bullet in this case. Both the prosecution and defense questioned D'Angelo about what he found, along with his certifications that allow him to investigate bullet path.

The prosecution also called New Chapel EMS Major Matt Owen on Monday morning and he testified about his time on the scene at Kerry Ann Way following Jasmine's death.

If convicted, Jessey faces 45 to 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

This case is one of several cases police believe to be domestic violence killings in Southern Indiana this year.

Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany on April 4. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases. That trial is now scheduled to start March 13, 2023.

In Sellersburg, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis was shot and killed in Sellersburg on April 1. Her husband, Mac Lewis, has been charged with murder. His trial date is set for Jan. 17, 2023.