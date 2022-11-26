Clark permitted to withdraw guilty plea; homicide trial scheduled

Nov. 26—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury trial for homicide suspect Milton Darius Clark was rescheduled after a judge allowed him to withdraw his guilty plea.

Wilkes-Barre police allege Clark, 62, stabbed his nephew, Tarese Rahjaan Previlon, 17, during a fight inside their Holland Street residence on April 23, 2019.

Previlon died two weeks after the fight. An autopsy revealed Previlon died from a stab wound to his heart.

Court records say Clark was peeping on the boy's mother taking a bath. The woman screamed when she noticed Clark and yelled for her son to get Clark out of the house, resulting in the fight, court records say.

Clark's trial on an open count of criminal homicide has been postponed several times due to his mental health.

Clark pled guilty to third-degree murder but mentally ill on Aug. 26.

When Clark appeared before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to be sentenced Oct. 12, his attorneys, Maura A. Tunis and William J. Watt III, said he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea.

Sklarosky recently granted the request scheduling jury selection to begin Jan. 27 with the trial to commence Jan. 30. Clark remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.