Clark sentenced for felony drug crimes

Feb. 22—Michael R. Clark Sr., 49, formerly of Hilltop, was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 21, by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing in Fayette County in relation to two drug-related felony crimes, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., prosecuting attorney for Fayette County, announced Tuesday night.

According to a press release from Ciliberti's office, Clark was sentenced to serve 20 years for the crime of conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, and he was further sentenced to not less than two years nor more than 30 years for the crime of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Judge Ewing ordered Clark's sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Clark faces a maximum of 50 years in prison. In imposing sentence, Ewing doubled the possible penalty since Clark had a prior drug-related felony conviction. Clark must serve a minimum of seven years in prison before being eligible for parole, according to Ciliberti.

Clark pleaded guilty to these crimes on Dec. 15, 2022.

On June 8, 2020, an officer with the Mount Hope Police Department was looking for a missing person at the Stadium Apartments in Mount Hope, according to Ciliberti. The officer went to an apartment where he had been told the missing person might be located. Upon arriving at the apartment, an occupant allowed the officer to enter the apartment and consented to the officer looking through the apartment for the missing person.

While looking for the missing individual, the officer observed a large sum of U.S. currency and what appeared to be drugs under a bed in the apartment. The officer obtained a search warrant for the apartment and, during a search, found large quantities of what appeared to be heroin and methamphetamine and over $6,000 in U.S. currency.

Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed that approximately 15 grams of fentanyl, approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately seven grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture had been found by law enforcement.

This crime was investigated by the Mount Hope Police Department with assistance from the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti.

