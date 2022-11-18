Clark State students and Springfield police to support those in need in ‘Operation Thanksgiving’

Clark State College Criminal Justice Club is partnering with the Springfield Police Division (SPD) and Meijer to donate thanksgiving meals to families in the community, according to the Vice President of Marketing with Clark State.

‘Operation Thanksgiving’ will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22., the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7. This program will donate thanksgiving meals and supplements to ten families identified by SPD.

This program has been helping families in the community for 30 years, this is the fifth year Clark State Criminal Justice Club has participated, the release said.

“Service to others is a fundamental part of criminal justice,” Karen Benton, associate professor and criminal justice program coordinator at Clark State stated, “Criminal justice students at Clark State are provided opportunities to learn our community resources and also understand limitations that impact citizen’s quality of life. This activity provides our students with the opportunity to see how community organizations and members can come together to support those in need.”

Leading up to this event, criminal justice and police academy students at Clark State collected non-perishable food items, the spokesperson said.

Students will purchase additional food items at Meijer on Tuesday morning made possible through donations to the Springfield Police Department, the spokesperson said in the release.

Volunteers from the Springfield Police Department Alumni Association and Clark State students will sort and box the items for the families to enjoy, the spokesperson said.

“The empathy these students have for families in our community that are in need has been evidence each year. Our partnership with the Springfield Police Division is one way our students demonstrate the classroom knowledge they have gained and their commitment to the citizens of our community,” Benton said.



