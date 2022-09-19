Clarke County man sentenced after trying to have sex with federal agent posing as teen

A Clarke County man is heading to federal prison after he was caught trying to have sex with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Noe Villafuerte will spend 10 years in jail followed by another 10 years of supervised release after being convicted in March of attempted online enticement of a minor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say that in July 2019, an undercover detective posed as a 14-year-old girl on an “escort” website that is known to be used by human traffickers.

Villafuerte responded to the detectives ad and began talking to her. He ultimately agreed to pay her $60 to have sex in his car at a Kroger in Athens.

He was arrested in the parking lot after searching for the child in the store and throughout the parking lot.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Child predators will go to great lengths to victimize a child,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “I hope this case serves as a reminder to parents and responsible adults to be aware of your young person’s online activity and who they are communicating with.”

Villafuerte’s case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to stop the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: